Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler realised his dream by winning the PDC World Championship after a dominant victory over Michael van Gerwen.

The 17-year-old eased past the Dutchman 7-3 in a one-sided final to become the youngest ever winner of the title at Alexandra Palace.

Victory sees Littler climb to number two in the rankings and avenges the defeat he suffered to Luke Humphries on his debut at the same stage 12 months ago.