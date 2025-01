Luke Littler will play Michael van Gerwen in tonight's PDC World Darts Championship final.

Littler - who lost last year's final to Luke Humphries - beat Stephen Bunting 6-1 in their semi-final last night.

van Gerwen overcame the challenge of Chris Dobey by the same scoreline.

This evening's final at Alexandra Palace in London will get underway at a quarter to eight.