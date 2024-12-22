Advertisement
Littler through; Slevin back in action this evening

Dec 22, 2024 09:20 By radiokerrysport
A tearful Luke Littler made a winning start at the World Darts Championship - beating Ryan Meikle 3-1.

The 17-year-old cut his post-match interview short after becoming emotional.

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld is out of the competition after losing 3-1 to Nick Kenny.

Round two continues today with Gary Anderson and Dimitri Van den Bergh among the players in action.

Dylan Slevin's Championship dream continues later.

The 22 year old Tipperary man plays in his first ever second round match at Ally Pally against Dimitri Van den Bergh.

That's in the evening session where Gary Anderson also gets his tournament underway with a second round matchup with Jeffrey de Graaf.

The opening tie of the day sees world number 20 Ryan Searle taking on Canadian Matt Campbell.

