Advertisement
Sport

Littler lands Belgian Open

Mar 10, 2025 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Littler lands Belgian Open
Share this article

Luke Littler got the better of local favourite Mike de Decker to land the Belgian Open title last night.

He won by eight legs to five to make it back to back wins at the event.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Warriors finish regular season on high as they await playoff opponents
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus