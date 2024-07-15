Littler and Van Gerwen to face off in World Matchplay

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will go head-to-head tonight in the first round of the World Matchplay in Blackpool.
There's also a meeting of two former world champions Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.
Advertisement
Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will go head-to-head tonight in the first round of the World Matchplay in Blackpool.
There's also a meeting of two former world champions Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus