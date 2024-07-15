Advertisement
Littler and Van Gerwen to face off in World Matchplay

Jul 15, 2024 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Littler and Van Gerwen to face off in World Matchplay
Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will go head-to-head tonight in the first round of the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

There's also a meeting of two former world champions Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.

