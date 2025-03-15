Littlejohn scores on Shamrock Rovers debut

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has scored on Shamrock Rovers debut as they are level 1-1 with Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

It's one of three games underway in the Women's Premier Division this evening.

Also underway is the meeting of Cork City and Sligo Rovers where it's Cork who lead 2-0 at Turner's Cross.

Advertisement

They've just kicked off at Ferrycarrig Park where Wexford are hosting Peamount United.

Earlier, Shelbourne smashed Waterford 4-0, Treaty United got the better of DLR Waves 2-0 and it finished Bohemians 1 Galway United 3.