Listry and Fossa safely into Junior Premier semi finals

Aug 28, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Listry and Fossa have both progressed to the Junior Premier Semi Finals.

David Clifford scored 1-6 for Fossa as they beat Annascaul 1-15 to 1-11 while Listry had 8 to spare over Ballyduff, 3-14 to 3-6.

