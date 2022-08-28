Listry and Fossa safely into Junior Premier semi finals

Listry and Fossa have both progressed to the Junior Premier Semi Finals.
David Clifford scored 1-6 for Fossa as they beat Annascaul 1-15 to 1-11 while Listry had 8 to spare over Ballyduff, 3-14 to 3-6.
