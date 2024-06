Today brings the conclusion of Listowel’s 3 day meeting.

The card features the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle at 3.50, followed half an hour later by the John J. Galvin Steeplechase.

Winners so far:

2:20 no 2 Cappacurry Ealu 8-1

2:50 no 11 Feud 11-2

3:20 no 1 Redwood Queen 7-2 fav1

3:50 no 6 Minx Tiara 7-1

4:20 no 1 Easy Game 5-2 fav

4:50 no

5:20 no