The Listowel Harvest Festival begins today.
A 7 race card features The Kerry Group Steeplechase at 4.40.
The field of 5 for the 2 and a half mile contest includes Kemboy.
Advertisement
The opener on the card is at 2.10 and the going is good.
The Listowel Harvest Festival begins today.
A 7 race card features The Kerry Group Steeplechase at 4.40.
The field of 5 for the 2 and a half mile contest includes Kemboy.
The opener on the card is at 2.10 and the going is good.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus