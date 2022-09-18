Advertisement
Listowel Harvest Festival begins today

Sep 18, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
The Listowel Harvest Festival begins today.

A 7 race card features The Kerry Group Steeplechase at 4.40.

The field of 5 for the 2 and a half mile contest includes Kemboy.

The opener on the card is at 2.10 and the going is good.

