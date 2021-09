The race favourite has been beaten in the main event on the opening day of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

The Kerry Group Steeplechase has been won by Easy Game.

Pat Griffin reports

Listowel winners

1.30 no 4 Bell Ex One 4/1

2.00 no 1 French Made 13/8f

2.30 no 10 Kilashee 9/2

3.00 no 3 Butterflyvespiere 3/1f

3.30 no 4 Captain Kangaroo 6/5f

4.00 no 2 Coach Carter 14/1

4.30 no 2 Easy Game 6/4

5.00 no 5 Johnny Cigar 18/1