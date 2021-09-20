Listowel feature won by Autumn Evening

The featured Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle at Listowel has gone to Autumn Evening.

The 14/1 shot came home 4 lengths ahead of Dark Voyager.

Pat Griffin reports

Jessica Harrington saddled the winner of the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle & afterwards Jessica's assistant Kate spoke to Dave Keena

Winners today

1.40 no 12 Party Central 4/7f

2.10 no 1 I A Connect evens fav

2.45 no 11 McAlpine 20/1

3.15 no 15 Clarens 9/1

3.50 no 5 Autumn Evening 14/1

4.25 no 8 Socially Distant 13/2

4.55 no 2 Bleu Berry 4/6f

5.25 no 5 Esperti 7/1