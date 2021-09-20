Advertisement
Listowel feature won by Autumn Evening

Sep 20, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Listowel feature won by Autumn Evening
The featured Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle at Listowel has gone to Autumn Evening.

The 14/1 shot came home 4 lengths ahead of Dark Voyager.

Pat Griffin reports

Jessica Harrington saddled the winner of the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle & afterwards Jessica's assistant Kate spoke to Dave Keena

Winners today
1.40 no 12 Party Central 4/7f
2.10 no 1 I A Connect evens fav
2.45 no 11 McAlpine 20/1
3.15 no 15 Clarens 9/1
3.50 no 5 Autumn Evening 14/1
4.25 no 8 Socially Distant 13/2
4.55 no 2 Bleu Berry 4/6f
5.25 no 5 Esperti 7/1

