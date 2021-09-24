Advertisement
Listowel feature today won by Dysart Diamond

Sep 24, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Listowel feature today won by Dysart Diamond
Listowel’s feature today has been won by Dysart Diamond.

Willie Mullins' charge finished fast to claim the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle

Winning jockey Sean Flanagan was delighted to pick up the spare ride on the mare and he thanked his colleagues for their advice before the race

Winners today
1.40 no 11 San Salvador 4/1
2.10 no 13 Dysart Diamond 12/1
2.45 no 1 Game Catch 4/1f
3.20 no 7 Outside The Door 7/1
3.55 no 15 Northern Love 15/1
4.30 no 1 Uisce Beatha 20/1
5.00 no 2 Barbados 15/8
5.35 no 15 Pink in the Park 10/11fav

