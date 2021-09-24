Listowel feature today won by Dysart Diamond

Listowel’s feature today has been won by Dysart Diamond.

Willie Mullins' charge finished fast to claim the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle

Winning jockey Sean Flanagan was delighted to pick up the spare ride on the mare and he thanked his colleagues for their advice before the race

Advertisement

Winners today

1.40 no 11 San Salvador 4/1

2.10 no 13 Dysart Diamond 12/1

2.45 no 1 Game Catch 4/1f

3.20 no 7 Outside The Door 7/1

3.55 no 15 Northern Love 15/1

4.30 no 1 Uisce Beatha 20/1

5.00 no 2 Barbados 15/8

5.35 no 15 Pink in the Park 10/11fav