Neptune Rock has won the day 3 feature at the Listowel Harvest Festival.

The 9/1 shot took victory in The Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes

Today's winners:

1:25 no 11 Tiverton 11/8/on fav

2:00 no 14 Navorrosse 25/1

2:35 no 3 Star Of Cashel 5/1

3:10 no 7 Prophets Voice 11/4

3:45 no 5 Mary Salome 17/2

4:20 no 8 Neptune Rock 9/1

4:55 no 3 Lord Massusus 13/2

5:30 no