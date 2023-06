The feature race on the final day at Listowel has gone to Glan

Gordon Elliott's charge took The Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle at odds of 10/3, ahead of race favourite Grange Walk.

Winners today:

2.20 no 3 Call Her Now 11/1

2.50 no 16 Mister Wilson 16/5

3.20 no 11 Taylors Three Rock 16/1

3.50 no 2 Glan 10/3

4.20 no 1 Easy Game 5/6f

4.50 no 6 Nice to Meet 11/10f

5.20 no 6 High Class Hero 11/10f