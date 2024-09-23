Listowel day two feature won by Soaring Monarch

The John McGuire Handicap at Listowel today went to Soaring Monarch.

The 7/2 favourite came home 2 and 3/4 lengths ahead of 10/1 shot Scholarship.

Winning jockey Niall McCullagh is still going at 55 years of age.

McCullagh has been riding on the track for 40 years got a great kick out today’s success as he explained to Dave Keena

Winners today:

1.30 Right And True 11/4 fav

2.00 Relevant Range 50/1

2.35 Dublin 15/8 fav

3.10 Casanova 11/2

3.45 Beyond Your Dreams 2/1 fav

4.20 Soaring Monarch 7/2 fav

4.55 Trapalanda 4/5 fav

5.25 Sir Allen 14/1