Listowel day two feature won by Soaring Monarch

Sep 23, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
The John McGuire Handicap at Listowel today went to Soaring Monarch.

The 7/2 favourite came home 2 and 3/4 lengths ahead of 10/1 shot Scholarship.

Winning jockey Niall McCullagh is still going at 55 years of age.

McCullagh has been riding on the track for 40 years got a great kick out today’s success as he explained to Dave Keena

Winners today:
1.30 Right And True 11/4 fav
2.00 Relevant Range 50/1
2.35 Dublin 15/8 fav
3.10 Casanova 11/2
3.45 Beyond Your Dreams 2/1 fav
4.20 Soaring Monarch 7/2 fav
4.55 Trapalanda 4/5 fav
5.25 Sir Allen 14/1

