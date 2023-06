Listowel's richest event this afternoon, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden, was won by Mary The Priest.

Today's winners:

2.25 no 11 Mary The Priest 9/2

3.00 no 1 Warrior Brave 9/2

3.35 no 8 Winemaker 13/2

4.10 no 10 Satin 10/1

4.45 no 1 Grey Leader 11/4

5.15 no 5 Drop the Dip 18/5f

5.50 no 3 Fernao 8/11f