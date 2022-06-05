Advertisement
Listowel day 2 review

Jun 5, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
The opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden went to Ti Sento at 100/1.

First in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden was Coumshingaun 5/2.

Victory in the Croom House Stud Handicap went the way of Princess Rajj at 12/1.

The Lane Family Memorial Handicap saw Buckman Tavern take the honours at a price of 2/1.

Winner of the Return Of The Revival Festival Maiden is Elmos Fire 6/4f.

First in the Betty McGrath Memorial Handicap was 9/1 shot Miss Cunning.

The closing St. Johns Theatre Listowel Race was won by Dark Spark at 22/1.

