Listowel’s 3 day meeting concludes this afternoon.

The opener on the card is at 2.20, The Nora Canty Mares Maiden Hurdle.

The feature on a 7 race programme is The Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle at 3.50

Grange Walk is set to go off the favourite for the 2 mile event which is worth 22,000 euro.

The John J. Galvin Steeplechase runs half an hour later & Easy Game is fancied for this one.

The going at Listowel is good to yielding.