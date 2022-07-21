Lionesses Into Semi Final

England were given a real fright en route to reaching the semi-finals of Women's Euro 2022.

They needed extra-time, and a long-range strike from Georgia Stanway to beat Spain 2-1 in their quarter-final in Brighton.

The hosts will play either Sweden or Belgium on Tuesday.

There's another quarter-final in the other half of the draw tonight.

Neighbours Germany and Austria meet at the Brentford Community Stadium, where kick-off is at 8.

Here at home, St Pat's and Sligo Rovers are both in European action tonight.

Pat's take on Slovenia's Mura at Richmond Park in the second round of Europa Conference League qualifying.

In the same competition, Sligo Rovers are in Scotland for a meeting with Motherwell.

Both games kick off at 7.45pm.