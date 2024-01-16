Advertisement
Sport

Lionel Messi retains player of the year title

Jan 16, 2024 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Lionel Messi retains player of the year title
Share this article

Lionel Messi retained his men's player of the year title at The Best FIFA Awards last night in London.

Aitana Bonmati of World Cup winners Spain was voted the women's player of the year.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Women's top seed through
Advertisement
4th round tie at home to Man United the carrot for Eastleigh and Newport
Ireland hoping to book semi-final spot in Olympic qualifiers
Advertisement

Recommended

Women's top seed through
Council asked to prioritise New Street as location for multi-storey car park in Killarney
Almost 6% increase in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register last month
Cork delegates set to rubber-stamp naming rights for Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus