Poland's Magda Linette will meet Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semi finals of the women's singles at the Australian Open.

Linette, the world number 45, was a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Karolina Pliskova.

Fifth seed Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic, also in straight sets.

American Tommy Paul is into the semi finals of the men's singles.

He defeated Ben Shelton in four sets.

Nine-time champion and hot favourite Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev have just begun their encounter.