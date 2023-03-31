Lindsay Watson aims to retain his title in the 51st edition of the Ras Mumhan

Last year's winner Lindsay Watson will next weekend look to retain his title in the 51st edition of the Kerry group Ras Mumhan.

Among those going toe to toe will be the 20-22 Ras Tailtean champion Daire Feeley.

There's also Matthew Devins to contend with, so too previous winner Conor Henebry, along with the emergence of Seth Dunwoody, riding for the Ireland Junior team.

The raiding 7 international teams are sure to have a say in matters from next Friday to Monday in Kerry and Cork.

In a fitting tribute to the late great Padraig Harnett, Padraig’s wife Maura Daly will be on hand to present the yellow jersey in Killorglin, where Padraig conducted multiple reports and interviews through the years.