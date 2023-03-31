Advertisement
Sport

Lindsay Watson aims to retain his title in the 51st edition of the Ras Mumhan

Mar 31, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Lindsay Watson aims to retain his title in the 51st edition of the Ras Mumhan Lindsay Watson aims to retain his title in the 51st edition of the Ras Mumhan
Share this article

Last year's winner Lindsay Watson will next weekend look to retain his title in the 51st edition of the Kerry group Ras Mumhan.

Among those going toe to toe will be the 20-22 Ras Tailtean champion Daire Feeley.

There's also Matthew Devins to contend with, so too previous winner Conor Henebry, along with the emergence of Seth Dunwoody, riding for the Ireland Junior team.

Advertisement

The raiding 7 international teams are sure to have a say in matters from next Friday to Monday in Kerry and Cork.

In a fitting tribute to the late great Padraig Harnett, Padraig’s wife Maura Daly will be on hand to present the yellow jersey in Killorglin, where Padraig conducted multiple reports and interviews through the years.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus