Limerick set-up Munster Final against Kerry

May 15, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Limerick are through to a Munster Senior Football Championship Final against Kerry.

In the last four they overcame Tipperary 2-10 to 10 points, with goals from Josh Ryan and Brian Donovan.

