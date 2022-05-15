Limerick set-up Munster Final against Kerry

Limerick are through to a Munster Senior Football Championship Final against Kerry.
In the last four they overcame Tipperary 2-10 to 10 points, with goals from Josh Ryan and Brian Donovan.
