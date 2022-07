Limerick have beaten Galway on a scoreline of 27-points to 1-21 in their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park.

Last year's hurler of the year Cian Lynch returned from injury to come off the bench for Limerick.

They will now play Kilkenny in the decider in a fortnight.

The Cats won by a point when these last played in championship in 2019.