There’s an eight-race card at Limerick this afternoon, with the first off at 25-to-2.

The going there is Good (Good to Yielding in places).

At Leopardstown, a seven-race programme gets underway at half-past-2 and the going is soft.

In the UK

Ascot, 1.20 - soft

Catterick, 1 - soft, heavy in places.

Stratford, 1.40 - heavy

Wolverhampton, 4.27 - standard

Newton Abbott has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track