Limerick hurlers advance/Roscommon footballers also through

Limerick hurlers have cruised into another All-Ireland final, sweeping Waterford aside at Croke Park.

In a repeat of last year's decider, the reigning champions prevailed on a commanding scoreline of 1-25 to 17 points.

Treaty boss John Kiely reckons the hard work starts now for his men

In the the Under-20 football Championship semi-final, Roscommon used a late burst of 1-5 to beat Down 2-13 to 1-10 at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Rossies will face Offaly in the decider next weekend.