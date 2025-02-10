Advertisement
Sport

Limerick boss says Gearoid Hegarty some weeks away from returning

Feb 10, 2025 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Limerick boss John Kiely says Gearoid Hegarty is some weeks away from returning to action for his side.

The 4 time All Star broke a bone in his hand against Cork and missed yesterday's National Hurling League win over Tipperary.

Kiely's men had four points to spare over the Premier to get their first victory of the year.

The manager says Hegarty is working on getting back as soon as possible

Kiely also confirmed Seamus Flanagan was left out of the matchday panel due to an "internal issue".

