Limerick await hurling final opponent; minor football decider down for decision today

Limerick await the winner of the second of this year's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.
Clare take on Kilkenny at Croke Park from 4-o'clock this afternoon.
The Cats won by 12 points when these two met at this stage last year.
The curtain raiser to this is the All-Ireland Camogie Senior quarter-final between Cork and reigning champions Kilkenny.
That gets underway at HQ at half-past-1.
Reigning champions Limerick are into their fifth final in six years.
They beat Galway 2-24 to 1-18 at Croke Park this evening, Aaron Gillane with both of the goals for the Treaty.
***
Elsewhere this afternoon the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final takes place.
Derry face Ulster neighbours Monaghan at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds from 1-o'clock.