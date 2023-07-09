Advertisement
Sport

Limerick await hurling final opponent; minor football decider down for decision today

Jul 9, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Limerick await hurling final opponent; minor football decider down for decision today
Limerick await the winner of the second of this year's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Clare take on Kilkenny at Croke Park from 4-o'clock this afternoon.

The Cats won by 12 points when these two met at this stage last year.

The curtain raiser to this is the All-Ireland Camogie Senior quarter-final between Cork and reigning champions Kilkenny.

That gets underway at HQ at half-past-1.

Reigning champions Limerick are into their fifth final in six years.

They beat Galway 2-24 to 1-18 at Croke Park this evening, Aaron Gillane with both of the goals for the Treaty.

Elsewhere this afternoon the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final takes place.

Derry face Ulster neighbours Monaghan at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds from 1-o'clock.

