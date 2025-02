In the UEFA Champions League, Celtic will have to travel to Munich and beat Bayern next week if they are to have any hope of going through to the last 16.

A second-half Daizen Maeda strike wasn't enough as the Hoops went down 2-1 at home to the Bundesliga leaders last night.

Elsewhere Feyenoord were 1-nil winners at home to AC Milan, Monaco were beaten 1-nil at home to Benfica and Club Brugge beat Atlanta 2-1.