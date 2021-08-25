LGFA Respond To Ticket Problems

The LGFA issued a statement insisting they have “no control over ticket sales” as frustrated fans continue to queue online for the All-Ireland finals.

Ticketmaster, who are also operating ticket sales for the Mens finals, opened the portal this morning for the Womens Junior, Intermediate and All-Ireland finals. Tickets are only available to purchase in a pod of two, with a maximum of three pods allowed per transaction.

The LGFA say that all tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster - to ensure compliance with Covid regulations.

The three finals take place on the 5th of September with Antrim and Wicklow kicking things off at 11.45am in the Junior final, followed by the Intermediate clash between Westmeath and Wexford at 1.45 before the Senior Ladies All-Ireland Football Final between Dublin v Meath at 4.45pm.