LGFA Player of the Month award for November revealed

Sinead Hayden from the Bennekerry/Tinryland club in Carlow has been honoured with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for November 2024.

Bennekerry/Tinryland created history last Saturday, December 14, when they became the very first Carlow club to appear in an AIB All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championship Final.

And Bennekerry/Tinryland made their Croke Park outing a winning one, as they defeated Galway opponents Annaghdown by 2-10 to 1-7 in the Intermediate decider to claim national silverware.

Advertisement

Prior to that, November was also a landmark month for the club, as they claimed the Leinster title before defeating Cavan opponents Mullahoran in the AIB All-Ireland semi-final.

On November 9, Sinéad (23) scored three points from corner forward as Bennekerry/Tinryland overcame the challenge of Meath’s Dee Rangers in the provincial decider.

A remarkable adventure continued at the All-Ireland semi-final stage against Mullahoran, and Sinéad sparkled with a haul of 2-1 at Kingspan Breffni on November 30.

Advertisement

Sinéad was on the scoresheet again at Croke Park last Saturday, on AIB All-Ireland Final day, landing 0-2 as Bennekerry/Tinryland crowned an unforgettable year at GAA HQ by winning the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate club title.

Sinéad was presented with her award today by Olivia Colgan, Business Development Executive, The Croke Park Hotel.

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce details of the 2025 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme – with 24 clubs from Ireland and Britain taking part.

Advertisement

The Gaelic4Girls programme has been a huge success story for the LGFA since its inception in 2008 – and is boosted once again next year by the presence and support of sponsors Glenveagh Homes.

In 2025, 18 counties (including Hertfordshire and London), are represented among the list of 24 participating clubs.

The roll-out of the programme will be assisted by leading inter-county players serving as ambassadors, namely Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Laurie Ryan (Clare), Jennifer Higgins (Roscommon), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Blaithín Bogue (Fermanagh), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry) and Louise Ward (Galway).

We will bring you exciting news in January, with the addition of a new programme ambassador to be announced.

Advertisement

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are thrilled once again to announce the list of participating clubs for our annual Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls programme.

“This programme continues to grow and evolve, and has been enhanced significantly by the presence of sponsors Glenveagh Homes, who recently announced a three-year extension to its sponsorship of Gaelic4Girls.

“Glenveagh Homes have demonstrated huge belief in the programme and they will also sponsor our National Volunteer of the Year awards for the next three years, proof positive of their wonderful commitment to our grassroots activities.

Advertisement

“The Gaelic4Girls initiative provides participants with their first introduction to Ladies Gaelic Football and we are pleased once again to see such a healthy spread of clubs from across the four provinces, along with our overseas representatives.

“I wish each of the participating clubs the very best of luck as they embark on their journey with the Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls programme.”

Annette McGarry, Head of Community Engagement, Glenveagh Homes, added: “We are thrilled to continue our support for the Gaelic4Girls initiative in 2025, a programme that has steadily grown in popularity and plays a key role in developing both sporting and social skills for young girls at the local level.

“As part of our Building Lasting Communities programme, we are committed to supporting grassroots initiatives that make a positive impact in the communities where we work.

“We look forward to partnering with the LGFA to help grow this fantastic programme over the next year and we wish everyone participating in the 2025 programme the very best of luck.”

The full list of participating clubs is as follows:

Club County

Cratloe Clare

Kilshannig Cork

Chill Chartha Donegal

Killybegs Donegal

Pettigo Donegal

An Ríocht Down

Loughinisland Down

Innisfails Dublin

Round Tower Clondalkin Dublin

St Marks Dublin

Belnaleck Art McMurroughs Fermanagh

Claddagh Gaels Hertfordshire

Killarney Legion Kerry

Maynooth Kildare

Danesfort Kilkenny

North London Shamrocks London

Tara London

Ratoath Meath

Killanny Monaghan

CT Gaels Sligo

Clonoulty-Rossmore Tipperary

Killucan Westmeath

Clonard Volunteers Wexford

Kilbride Wicklow

The selected clubs will attend training sessions early in the new year before the programme is rolled out.

**

About Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls:

Gaelic4Girls is a 10-week programme incorporating coaching sessions with fun non-competitive blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football. The programme targets girls aged between 8-12 years who are not currently registered with a Ladies Gaelic Football club.

About Glenveagh Properties PLC:

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh is committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland.

We are focused on three core markets – suburban housing, urban apartments and partnerships with local authorities and state agencies. For more information visit https://glenveagh.ie/