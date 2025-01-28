Advertisement
Sport

Leverkusen reportedly leading the race to sign Evan Ferguson

Jan 28, 2025 17:14 By radiokerrysport
Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly leading the race to sign Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson.

The 20-year-old is set to leave Brighton, with several Premier League clubs also said to be interested.

Reports suggest that Ferguson's representatives are in discussions with Leverkusen over a potential move to Germany.

Michael Oliver will not referee the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday after being at the centre of a controversial red card incident.

He will be in charge of a game on Saturday, however, having been appointed as the man in the middle for Ipswich Town's meeting with Southampton.

Oliver's home is reportedly under police guard following threats towards him and his family since he sent off Myles Lewis-Skelly at Wolves on Saturday.

