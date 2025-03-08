Les Bleus Victorious As Ireland's Grand Slam Hopes Dashed

Ireland's Grand Slam bid is over.
They fell to a 42-27 defeat at home to France with the visitors coming away from the Aviva Stadium with the win.
Louis Bielle-Biarrey (PRON: Lou-ee Bee-ell Bee-err-ay) crossed over twice in a man of the match performance.
Cian Healy came off the bench to score a try on his final appearance in green.
Dan Sheehan also became the top scoring forward in the competition's history with a try at the start of the second half.
Mike Fuller from Killarney Rugby Club gave his reaction to John Drummey.
