Les Bleus Victorious As Ireland's Grand Slam Hopes Dashed

Ireland's Grand Slam bid is over.

They fell to a 42-27 defeat at home to France with the visitors coming away from the Aviva Stadium with the win.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (PRON: Lou-ee Bee-ell Bee-err-ay) crossed over twice in a man of the match performance.

Cian Healy came off the bench to score a try on his final appearance in green.

Dan Sheehan also became the top scoring forward in the competition's history with a try at the start of the second half.

Mike Fuller from Killarney Rugby Club gave his reaction to John Drummey.