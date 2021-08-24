Leona Maguire proud to be on European team

Leona Maguire has spoken of her pride at being named as a wildcard for the Solheim Cup.
The Cavan native becomes the first ever Irish woman to make the European team.
She is hoping her achievement can inspire others.
