Leona Maguire proud to be on European team

Aug 24, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire has spoken of her pride at being named as a wildcard for the Solheim Cup.

The Cavan native becomes the first ever Irish woman to make the European team.

She is hoping her achievement can inspire others.

