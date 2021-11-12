Advertisement
Leona Maguire continues her bid for first LPGA Tour victory later

Nov 12, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire continues her bid for a first LPGA Tour victory later.

The Cavan native holds a two-shot lead ahead of the second round at the Pelican Championship.

Maguire posted a flawless eight-under 62 yesterday, while Stephanie Meadow will resume from level par.

Before darkness suspended play at the Houston Open, Shane Lowry was 2 under par for his round on the back nine.

He's 3 shots off the early pace.

Graeme McDowell shot an opening round of 2 under, but Seamus Power is 4 over par.

Jonathan Caldwell has moved to 6 under par in the second round of the Dubai Championship.

Francesco Laporta leads on 14 under, with Padraig Harrington to resume from 4 under.

