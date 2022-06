Leona Maguire narrowly missed out on a second LPGA Tour win last night.

The Cavan native finished in a tie for second after losing a play-off to Jennifer Kupcho at the Meijer Classic in Michigan.

Maguire ended the week on 18-under-par alongside Kupcho and Nelly Korda after a final round of seven-under 65.

But Kupcho won on the second play-off hole to deny Maguire victory.