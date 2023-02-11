Leo Gaxha signs for Kerry FC from Sheffield United

Kerry FC have announced the signing of Leo Gaxha from English second-tier side Sheffield United ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign which kicks off next Friday evening with a home tie against Cobh Ramblers, kicking off at 19:45.

In a huge boost to the squad, Leo has made the decision to return to Kerry to line out for his home team in the side's first season at senior League of Ireland level. Gaxha grew up in the Kingdom and played for both St Brendan’s Park and Tralee Dynamos at schoolboy level. Leo has previously signed for Kerry FC, playing at under 15 level for the side before making the move cross-channel when he signed for Sheffield United 6 years ago. The 20-year-old forward lined out for the Blades Youth team and also played for the side's Reserves team over the past 5 seasons, appearing in the FA Youth Cup. Leo has also worn the international shirt for both Ireland and Albania, lining up with Ireland at under 16 and 17 levels while he wore the Albania shirt at under 18 level.

Advertisement

Speaking on his announcement, Leo Gaxha said “I’m delighted to be back and to sign for Kerry Football Club. I’m absolutely ready to give it everything and to show people we’re not here just to participate. It’s an honour to be back in Kerry and I can’t wait to get going next Friday evening in front of a packed Mounthawk Park”

Advertisement

First-Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Leo is another example of why Kerry Football Club should exist really. He is a young lad from Kerry who did very well to get a move to a big club in the UK, Sheffield United. Obviously, for various reasons, Leo is at a stage in his career where he needs the next step and now with Kerry FC in place, that next step can be here at home where he can get back to playing football and an environment where he can show his abilities and his talent while living at home and a having a comfortable environment around him. Leo has shown an unbelievable appetite to come in and be a part of the club and is a prime example for a lot of young players of what a good attitude can achieve. We are delighted to have him on board.”