Leo Gaxha signs for Dundalk

Kerryman Leo Gaxha has signed for Dundalk.

The Tralee native, a former Kerry FC player, spent the second half of last season with Athlone.

Dundalk statement:

Advertisement

Dundalk FC are delighted to announce the arrival of ex-Sheffield United youngster Leo Gaxha, who spent the second half of last season at Athlone Town.

Gaxha becomes manager Ciarán Kilduff’s third signing from his former club Athlone this off-season, following both goalkeeper Enda Minogue and striker Dean Ebbe to Oriel Park.

The 22-year-old attacker, a native of Tralee, spent almost five years at Sheffield United before returning home to Kerry in 2023, where his performances and return of seven league goals earned him a move to newly-promoted Galway United ahead of last season.

Advertisement

In search of more gametime having featured just nine times from the bench for the Tribesmen in the Premier Division, Gaxha – a former underage international for both Ireland and Albania – switched to Athlone in the summer and netted four goals in 15 First Division appearances.

Now, he becomes the ninth confirmed signing at Oriel Park ahead of Dundalk’s 2025 promotion push, joining Minogue, Ebbe, Conor O’Keeffe, Seán Keogh, Aodh Dervin, Harry Groome, Daryl Horgan and Gbemi Arubi in Kilduff’s squad.

“I feel great signing here, it’s a big club with great ambitions,” Gaxha told DFCTV. “I can’t wait for the season to get going.

Advertisement

“The gaffer rang me a couple of weeks ago. As soon as he rang me, I was very interested. The size of the club, the fan base and the history of the club, it was something that I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m a player that thrives off motivation and a big challenge. We’re all looking forward to it – us as players, there’s only one aim here and that’s to go straight up and win the league. I can’t wait.”

Asked if he had a point to prove, Gaxha added: “Of course I do. I think I have a big point to prove. People can say I have ability but I think I need to show a bit more and really thrive this season.”