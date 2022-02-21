Leinster's Will Connors ruled out for the rest of the season

Leinster’s Will Connors will miss the rest of the season.

The flanker sustained a knee injury in last month’s defeat to Cardiff.

Connors had only returned to action following eight months out in November.

Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have joined the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy.

Lowe had missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.

While O’Brien could win his first cap against the Azzurri.

Wales have called-up Taulupe Faletau ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

The Bath forward replaces Exeter's Christ Tshiunza, who's been released back to his club after picking up a hamstring injury.