Leinster win while Munster fight back to defeat Ulster

Jan 2, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Leinster have beaten Connacht by 41 points to 12 in the URC inter-pro clash at the RDS.

The Blues scored 7 tries in the bonus point win, with player of the match, Jordan Larmour, bagging a brace.

Earlier Munster came from behind to stun Ulster 15-14 in a thriller in Belfast.

The hosts were leading by 14 points to 5 with 13 minutes to go at the Kingspan.

But out half, Ben Healy, made the difference off the bench.

Cardiff missed the chance to go fifth in the table as they suffered a 22-19 defeat to Ospreys.

Scarlets claimed the bragging rights in the other New Year's Day derby - beating Dragons 33-17.

