Jordie Barrett made a big impact on his Leinster debut yesterday as Leo Cullen's team got off to a winning start in the Investec Champions Cup.

The New Zealand back scored a try in his side's 35-12 win over Bristol.

Ulster, though, shipped a heavy defeat away to the reigning champions Toulouse.

The French club got their title defence off to the perfect start with a 61 points to 21 victory.