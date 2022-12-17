Advertisement
Leinster win again; Ulster match moved

Dec 17, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Leinster's unbeaten start to this season's Heineken Champions Cup campaign continued last night.

They ran in nine tries in a 57-nil rout of Gloucester at the RDS.

Connacht also secured their second win in the Challenge Cup.

They got the better of 14-man Brive by 31 points to 24 in France, claiming a bonus point in the process.

Ulster won't have home advantage for their Heineken Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle this evening.

The game was due to be played at Kingspan Stadium - but was moved last night after the pitch at the Belfast venue was deemed unplayable.

It now takes place in Dublin and will be played behind closed doors.

Kick off is at 5.30pm.

