Leinster win again; Munster home tonight

The weather kept the Sportsground scoreboard from working overtime last night, as Leinster preserved their unbeaten start in the URC.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley scored the game’s only try as Leinster beat Connacht by 10-points to nil on a blustery night in Galway.

Rob Herring and Robert Baloucoune are back in the Ulster team that takes on the Emirates Lions this afternoon.

Advertisement

There’s a 1pm start in Johannesburg.

Joey Carbery starts at out-half for the first time this season as Munster play host to the Vodacom Bulls.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 7.35.