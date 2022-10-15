Leinster win again; Munster home tonight

The weather kept the Sportsground scoreboard from working overtime last night, as Leinster preserved their unbeaten start in the URC.
Scrum-half Cormac Foley scored the game’s only try as Leinster beat Connacht by 10-points to nil on a blustery night in Galway.
Rob Herring and Robert Baloucoune are back in the Ulster team that takes on the Emirates Lions this afternoon.
There’s a 1pm start in Johannesburg.
Joey Carbery starts at out-half for the first time this season as Munster play host to the Vodacom Bulls.
Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 7.35.