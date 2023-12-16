Leinster, Ulster and Connacht in Champions Cup action today

After last weekï¿½s pummeling at the hands of Bordeaux, things get no easier for Connacht today in the Investec Champions Cup.

Jack Carty makes his 200th appearance for the province in their Pool 1 game away to Owen Farrell and Saracens.

Elsewhere in the same pool today, Bordeaux play Bristol, and Lyon entertain the Bulls.

Advertisement

The RDS is sold-out for Leinsterï¿½s Pool 4 clash with Sale - kick-off there is at 5.30pm

Ronan Oï¿½Garaï¿½s La Rochelle will look to recover from last weekï¿½s defeat to Leinster - theyï¿½re in Cape Town to play the Stormers.

And in Pool 2, Ulster welcome Siya Kolisi and his Racing teammates to Kingspan Stadium from 8.