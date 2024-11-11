Leinster U16 and Ulster U18 crowned 2024 Girls Inter Provincial Winners as Leinster Boys force competition to go down to the final day.

Dublin, November 10: Sunday served up an exceptional day of hockey in the 2024 Boys and Girls Inter Provincial Series.

In the Girls’ competition, Leinster and Ulster faced off in both finals at Monkstown Hockey Club. Leinster U16 capped off an unbeaten campaign with their 2-1 win to secure the silverware. Ulster U18s soared to a 3-0 victory over Leinster, having been beaten by their opposition 4-0 just a couple of weeks before.

In the Boys’ competition, Leinster and Ulster also faced off. Leinster U16s held Ulster to a 1-1 draw, with Leinster coming away with the shootout bonus point. Leinster U18s grabbed an emphatic 3-2 win over Ulster. The results mean the competition comes down to the final weekend, where Ulster will have to beat Munster if they are to climb above Leinster in the table to claim top spot.

U16 Girls Final

LEINSTER 2 ULSTER 1

It was anyone’s guess who would triumph in the first final of the day. Both sides boasted excellent records coming into the game, with Leinster holding a slight upper hand having beaten Ulster 2-1 earlier in the competition.

The game began at a very high pace, with Leinster dominating possession and scoring after just 2 minutes when Pippa Beatty latched onto a loose ball in the circle, the ball appearing to deflect off an Ulster stick before it looped into the net.

However, Ulster wasted no time in refocusing and gaining a foothold in the game. Just six minutes later, they pulled themselves level when Lucy Megaw intercepted the Leinster clearance from within the circle and calmly flicked into the top corner of the net.

The sides remained gridlocked for the remainder of the first half, and indeed the third quarter with both team’s goalkeepers being called into action on multiple occasions but making no mistake.

However, the decisive moment was to come for Leinster in the 59th minute. Leinster Captain Emi Walsh stepped back onto the pitch from her time in the sinbin to immediately make a tackle right on halfway, connect with fellow teammate Olivia Lacy for a one-two, and drive into the circle to win a penalty corner. Leinster followed the move up with a perfectly executed penalty corner variation, going from top circle back to injector Emi Walsh to push the ball to the back post where Isabelle Carroll-Breen laying in waiting to deflect into the goal.

Ulster continued to ask questions of the Leinster defence as they continued to fight valiantly to draw level. But Leinster remained resolute, seeing out the game to secure the silverware.

U18 Girls Final

LEINSTER 0 ULSTER 3

It wouldn’t have been unfair to state prior to today’s final that Leinster were favourites coming into the tie. Having beaten their opposition 4-0 in Banbridge back in October and finishing the campaign unbeaten. Leinster were very much a team firing on all cylinders. However, Ulster were not to be written off and had left no stone unturned in their preparation for the rematch.

It was end-to-end in the opening phases, with chances coming for both sides. But Ulster were the side to open the scoring when Erin Pim latched on to a long ball, twisted and turned her way onto the baseline and delivered a pinpoint ball back to Katie Herron on the penalty spot to graciously tap home. Heroic saves from Ulster’s Anna Wilson and Leinster’s Lucy McGoldrick meant the score remained 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Despite a sustained period of pressure from Leinster which resulted in a penalty corner heroically saved on the line by Ulster, it was Ulster who scored next. Katie Herron grabbed her second of the game when Joni Cunninham penalty corner drag flick found her on the right post to deflect goalward.

Ulster extended their lead further before half-time through Rebekah Lennon. The side opted for another variation from a penalty corner, this time slipping the ball left for Lennon to powerfully slap into the net at the near post. In her post match interview, Lennon revealed the move was not a pre-practised routine, but instead a clever call from teammate Scarlett Taylor.

With a mountain to climb going into the final quarter Leinster continued to throw everything they had at Ulster to find a way back into the tie, pulling the keeper in the final minutes. Ulster remained resolute in defence, threatening on several occasions to extend the lead further, and eventually saw out the game to win 3-0.

Boys U16

LEINSTER 1[3] ULSTER 1[1]

Leinster played their last outing of the 2024 Inter Pros, while Ulster had one more round against Munster still in the calendar with the U16 Inter Provincial title still up for grabs.

Ulster opened the scoring in the first quarter thanks to Charlie Taylor to give his side the lead in the game.

Leinster captain Simon Montgomery led by example to draw his side level in the second quarter from a penalty corner.

Despite plenty of chances for each side, neither team could produce the decisive moment, meaning the point was shared and a shootout was required to decide who would leave with the bonus point. It was Leinster who held their nerve, winning a crucial bonus point.

The result means Ulster must now beat Munster in the final round next week to take home the title.

Boys U18

LEINSTER 3 ULSTER 2

The last time these sides met Ulster came out the better side of a 3-2 scoreline in Havelock Park. Both sides have since gone on to unbeaten runs, with Ulster the slightly better off following Leinster’s draw with Munster last week.

Leinster new if they were to get the result, they needed from this game they would need to make a strong start to this game, and that they did. Ríagan Dunne gave Leinster the lead after 7 minutes, with Milo Dagg adding a second goal before the end of quarter 1.

Ulster pulled a goal back when Michael Hollway converted a penalty corner less than 5 minutes into the second quarter. Leinster’s Oliver Graham restored the two-goal lead with a goal of his own before the whistle blew for half-time,

The scoreline remained 3-1 for the entirety of the third quarter, but Ulster again pulled a goal back through Michael Holloway to make it a tense final 15 minutes. Leinster held their nerve to sustain their lead and pick up a crucial three points.

The Leinster win leaves them top of the table, two points ahead of Ulster. Ulster now must win against Munster in the final round of the Boys Inter Provincial series or watch Leinster lift the trophy.

