Leinster to play Champions Cup home pool fixtures at Aviva

Aug 20, 2024 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Leinster to play Champions Cup home pool fixtures at Aviva
Leinster have confirmed that they'll play their Champions Cup home pool fixtures at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster are grouped with French outfits La Rochelle and Clermont Auvergne and English Premiership sides Bath and Bristol Bears.

Clermont and Bath come to Dublin in December and January, respectively, with the Lansdowne Road venue chose to host them.

Croke Park which hosts the URC fixture against Munster in October - was an option with the RDS unavailable due to the ongoing redevelopment.

