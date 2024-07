Leinster have announced the signing of former France prop Rabah Slimani.

The tighthead played nearly 300 games in the Top14 with Stade Francais and most recently, Clermont Auvergne.

He replaces Michael Ala'alatoa, who switched to Clermont at the end of last season.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old, who won the last of 57 caps for Les Bleus in 2019, has won the Challenge Cup twice.