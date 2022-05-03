Leinster semi-final throw-in times confirmed

The throw-in times for the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-finals on Sunday week have been confirmed.

Kildare's meeting with Westmeath will have a quarter-past-two start, while Meath and Dublin is underway from half-four.

Both games have been fixed for Croke Park.

==

The Munster minor hurling semi-finals take place tonight.

Semple Stadium is the venue for Tipperary's meeting with Waterford from 7pm.

At the same time at Páirc Uí Rinn, it's Cork versus Clare.

The final is scheduled to be held next week.