Advertisement
Sport

Leinster semi-final throw-in times confirmed

May 3, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Leinster semi-final throw-in times confirmed Leinster semi-final throw-in times confirmed
Share this article

The throw-in times for the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-finals on Sunday week have been confirmed.

Kildare's meeting with Westmeath will have a quarter-past-two start, while Meath and Dublin is underway from half-four.

Both games have been fixed for Croke Park.

Advertisement

==

The Munster minor hurling semi-finals take place tonight.

Semple Stadium is the venue for Tipperary's meeting with Waterford from 7pm.

Advertisement

At the same time at Páirc Uí Rinn, it's Cork versus Clare.

The final is scheduled to be held next week.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus