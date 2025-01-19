Advertisement
Leinster secure top spot

Jan 19, 2025
Leinster secure top spot
A strong second half performance saw Leinster secure top spot in Pool 2 in the Investec Champions Cup.

The Blues blew past Bath at the Aviva Stadium to come away with a 47-21 victory.

