Leinster score eight tries in 20-point win

Oct 9, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Leinster scored eight tries in 20-point win over the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship yesterday.

Leo Cullen's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 54-34 win at the RDS.

